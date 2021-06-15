MANKATO — A Mankato Juneteenth celebration will be back bigger and better this year after a year when it had to be smaller due to the pandemic.
The event will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on the lawn next to the Mankato Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato.
The event commemorates the day 156 years ago when the nation’s last group of Black slaves received notification of their freedom.
Organizer Bethany Truman said this is the fourth annual Juneteenth event in Mankato, and she's excited it's back in a bigger way after last year's event had to be limited because of the pandemic.
"We hope it evolves into something better each year. We were doing that but then 2020 hit. This year it's exciting to pick up from the energy we had in 2019."
She said people should bring a blanket or chair and enjoy live performances of R&B, soul and hip hop, the TKO Drumline, kids' activities, a deejay, a Black business expo and a food truck.
Keynote speakers are Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad, Mankato Area Public Schools Communications Director Stacy Wells, former Mankato resident and Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards, and East High School students Olivia Ketter and Brinley Ketter.
"We're also having a panel discussion this year celebrating fatherhood," Truman said.
The celebration is hosted by the Greater Mankato Diversity Council in partnership with The Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition.
This year the Mankato Area Foundation is also helping support the event. President and CEO Nancy Zallek said she heard Bukata Hayes, former head of the Diversity Council, speak about Juneteenth at an event at her church.
"It struck me that this was part of our history we don't know much about. I don't think it was part of our history classes," Zallek said. "So this is something we wanted to financially support. You need money to put something like this on. It's not a revenue-generating event so the foundation wanted to support it and give it more prominence.
She said they're hoping the community will embrace the event. "This is a celebration everyone is welcome to attend. I really hope people turn out for this; it's another big celebration Mankato has and in honor of something really important."
The Hip Hop Coalition, based in Minneapolis, works with Juneteenth celebrations across the state. The group supports youth programing and Truman is the Mankato representative for the coalition. She began working with the coalition on putting on monthly events in Mankato several years ago, the first one at the Coffee Hag in 2017.
Truman also serves on the Diversity Council as an outreach and events coordinator.
She said the Hip Hop Coalition has events in Mankato the first Saturday of the month at various locations featuring different topics and events.
"They have an entertainment piece — we call it 'edutainment' — an opportunity for people to speak on different things and share resources, kids' activities and local artists performing," Truman said.
The local Juneteenth event page is at: facebook.com/events/478937109916712
