MANKATO — In front of hundreds of people gathered Saturday near the Veterans Memorial Bridge, Bukata Hayes told the crowd to imagine their next steps being their first of freedom from bondage.
About 155 years ago, Black people in remote Texas took those first steps of freedom. They were some of the last enslaved people in the United States, and their emancipation on June 19, 1865, inspired the annual remembrance known as Juneteenth.
More than 400 people marched across Mankato’s bridge and rallied downtown to celebrate the occasion Saturday, with Hayes and other speakers calling on them to be persistent in the fight for a more equal society.
“We also need you to be here next year and we need you to be willing to be relentless at undoing racial injustice, racial discrimination and the systemic racism that undergirds all we do,” said Hayes, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
Fellow speaker Destiny Owens had a similar message for the crowd. As the director of Black Excellence Around Minnesota, she too didn’t want people in attendance to feel like their work was done once they got home.
“We can’t come one time and expect change to take place,” she said. “This has to be perpetual; this has to be continuous in order for change to truly be made.”
Saturday was Mankato’s third Juneteenth celebration, organized by the diversity council with Bethany Truman of the Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition and other partners. While the event has always been significant for Black communities, Kenneth Reid said this year was an opportunity for more white people to understand what it meant.
“There’s more momentum about racial justice work that needs to be done as a country, as a society, because of the recent murders,” he said, referring to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. “The thing is, I just hope it continues.”
Reid, Minnesota State University’s director of African American affairs, said the first step to stay involved is educating yourself about race.
Next, he called for people to start talking more about race with family members. Once you can have those conversations in the home, he said, you’ll have more confidence having them with other people.
As Valerie Hines put it, everyone has a responsibility to have those conversations, to point out wrongdoing and to listen to concerns being raised.
“We need to be able to speak up and speak out and not have that fear of losing our jobs, our homes, our kids,” she said.
Hines owns Mirrored Images Salon and is acting vice president of the NAACP Mankato chapter’s forming committee. A Mankatoan since 1993, she said she’s seen injustices in the community and a lack of support when people wanted to talk about it.
She also thanked the police department during her speech for blocking off roads for the marchers, which drew applause. Shortly after, she said murders by police can’t be allowed to happen again.
Mankato’s Juneteenth was a bit more festive in past years, with food and dancing to go along with speakers. The COVID-19 pandemic made a similar approach untenable this year.
More people still showed up than in past years though, Hayes pointed out. And masks abounded, with the vast majority of people in attendance wearing them.
Mankato’s religious community was well represented at the event. South Central College Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion John Harper told the crowd he’s a clergy person who feels any person of faith has an obligation to educate themselves about African American history.
Maurice Staley, pastor at House of Worship in North Mankato and president of the NAACP Mankato chapter’s forming committee, also spoke during the event, while other church leaders stood up to be recognized.
First Presbyterian Church recently hosted Hayes to talk about Juneteenth as part of the congregation’s First Friday speaker series. Pastor Lindsay Conrad said churches have an important role to play in advocating for racial justice.
She advised her fellow white people to start learning by seeking out reading material by Black authors. Also, she said, go into places where you’re not the majority and start listening.
“It’s on us to do the learning and the growing and the stepping into spaces that are uncomfortable until they all become safe spaces for everybody,” she said.
Bailey DeVetter, First Presbyterian’s director of outreach and faith formation, said it’s critical for white people to listen, learn and act now. She interviewed Hayes for the First Friday event.
“It’s our job to take our cues from Black leaders in the community and to use our privilege in a way that amplifies voices of color and creates spaces and opportunities for Black people in our community,” she said.
Taking action, some of the speakers said, will require voting in November. They called on those in attendance to rally the vote to achieve the changes society needs.
“Let us move from protest to power to policy to ensure the effective change for people of color,” Staley said.
