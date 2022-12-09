MANKATO — A jury found the suspect in September's Echo Street shooting not guilty of attempted murder but guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon Friday.
Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed's trial in Blue Earth County District Court began Tuesday. The jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon before Friday's verdict.
The 30-year-old Mankato man was accused of shooting a man at the Mankato Tower Apartments on Sept. 16, according to a criminal complaint. The man told police Mohamed had taken a ring from him, leading to him taking Mohamed's phone, before the incident.
The victim was treated at the nearby hospital for a gunshot wound to his hip.
Mohamed left the building, leading to police arresting him the next day. The neighborhood, which includes the hospital, was on lockdown until it was determined he was no longer in the building.
The Blue Earth County Attorney's Office initially charged Mohamed with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a firearm on Sept. 19. Prosecutors later added a second-degree attempted murder without premeditation charge and an additional illegal possession of a firearm charge to the case on Nov. 23.
Along with the attempted murder and assault verdicts, jurors found him not guilty on one firearm possession charge and guilty on the other.
This story will be updated.
