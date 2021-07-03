There were just three new cases of COVID-19 in the local nine-county area and no additional deaths reported Saturday.
Waseca County had two new cases and Le Sueur County had one.
Statewide there were five deaths reported and 116 new cases.
Minnesota’s snapshot of COVID-19 data offers more evidence that the pandemic remains in check for the holiday. Active cases, hospital admissions and positivity rates remain at or near April 2020 lows.
Vaccination rates, however, are also flattening out, as state officials move their original goal post for 70% 16 and older vaccinated with one dose by July 1. Recent vaccination rates suggest Minnesota won’t reach that milestone until mid-August.
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday said the state will have 70% of its 18-and-older population with one shot by July 4, which is the current goal of the Biden administration.
Officials have been watching to see if the end of capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in late May would generate more viral spread. So far, so good.
Health officials also noted that they will not release new COVID-19 numbers on Sunday or Monday, due to the Fourth of July holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.