If you tried to figure out who’d be best suited to comfort someone in crisis, a hospice nurse should be near the top of your list.
Hospice nurses work alongside families through the process of losing a loved one. It’s a special job requiring special skills, from compassion to strength to perceptiveness.
All of those skills were on display in a recent incident in Waseca, which showed what a difference it made when a local hospice nurse chanced upon someone in distress.
The encounter between Waseca hospice nurse Jane Schleicher and Sheila Eberline is a story of human kindness with an added layer of coincidence. Sheila had no idea who’d stop to help her on a Waseca street on April 28, but considers it a blessing it ended up being Jane.
“The chances of anyone coming along that day, and to have it be a hospice nurse who knew exactly what to do, it was something else,” she said.
Sheila was walking her beloved chocolate English Labrador, Sunnie, on 12th Avenue near her parents’ house that afternoon. Sunnie, 11, had been a loyal companion through Sheila’s two kidney transplants and a recent heart attack.
When Sunnie stopped all of a sudden and sat down, Sheila realized something was wrong. The Lab swayed when she tried to get up to start walking again.
As shock started to set in, Sheila put her hand up in an attempt to wave someone down. Although Jane wasn’t the first person to go by, she was the first person to stop.
Jane, who’s worked as a hospice nurse with Mayo Clinic Health System for 11 years, was driving from one patient’s house to another’s at the time. She saw Sheila waving her down and thought maybe the dog got hit by a car.
Sheila was still in shock struggling with what to do. Jane kneeled down next to her and realized Sunnie appeared to be taking her last breaths.
“I said just keep petting her, telling her you love her,” Jane recalled. “It’s weird how similar it was to what I do every day with people. Here I was with her and her dog and it’s so unexpected.”
Jane’s composure in those moments stuck in Sheila’s memory. The hospice nurse knew exactly what to say and do, Sheila said.
“It’s a blessing that she’s able to be there for so many people and the difference she makes for those she touches,” she said. “Clearly that’s why she’s here.”
Sunnie died moments later. Rather than moving on, Jane went with Sheila to the veterinarian.
Jane explained what happened, leading staff to come out to take Sunnie away. She asked for Sheila to have a few more moments with her longtime companion.
Sheila said her goodbyes. Jane made sure to snap a photo of her holding Sunnie’s paw one last time. It was another thing hospice care gave her: preparedness for end-of-life considerations.
Their bond didn’t end there. The next day, a bouquet of yellow flowers arrived at Sheila’s parents’ house from Jane.
By then, Sheila was starting to question herself. Had she been present enough for Sunnie in those final moments? Was that second walk of the day a bad idea?
So much of what happened was a blur to her; she needed someone to fill in the blanks.
Here’s where another coincidence, or what the parties involved attribute to divine intervention, again comes into their story.
Sheila called Jane’s parents shortly after the incident to get Jane’s cellphone number. Then her phone broke, causing her to lose all her stored contacts.
One day Jane’s mom was trying to call her daughter, accidentally reaching a Sheila instead. At first her mom thought she’d called a friend named Sheila by mistake, then it dawned on her it was the Sheila that her daughter had told her about.
“She can’t figure out how she got her on her cellphone,” Jane said. “They decided it was a God thing.”
Jane comforted Sheila again once the two reconnected, telling her Sunnie’s death was peaceful and came as the dog was doing what she loved. Sunnie was always up for a walk, which Sheila undertook with her every morning, afternoon and evening.
Later, a veterinarian confirmed Sunnie had internal bleeding around her spleen. The sad reality was her time had come, and not going on a walk wouldn’t have changed anything.
Not long after, Jane was having a stressful day. A timely text from Sheila came at the perfect time to lift her spirits, reminding her of what a special person she is.
“It was so touching, and I needed it,” she said. “That for me was reassurance that wow, I really can make a difference in people’s lives. From then on that’s made our connection keep going.”
Reflecting on how they crossed paths, Sheila thinks about what would’ve happened if Jane hadn’t seen her. At the very least, the trauma of losing her pet would’ve been amplified.
Sheila has many photos to remember Sunnie by. They’d been together since Sunnie was a rescue puppy in danger of being put down for having Lyme disease, Sheila said.
Jane and Sheila met up again in person about three weeks after Sunnie’s death. Sheila showed photos of Sunnie through the years, the Lab lounging on a couch, wearing a party hat on her birthday and looking up at the camera with bright eyes and mouth wide open.
Then there’s the last photo of Sunnie, her human holding her paw tight. Despite it coming from a painful day, Sheila said she cherishes the photo of her last moment with Sunnie and is glad Jane thought to document it.
To her, it’s another example of how fortunate she was to have a hospice nurse alongside her when she needed support and comfort.
“I know what she did for my dog; imagine what she does for people,” Sheila said. “It’s just a blessing.”
