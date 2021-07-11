Bees or a neat-looking lawn.
It’s been a big topic of conversation locally and around the country.
North Mankato has mulled over the push by some residents who want zoning rules relaxed so people can plant more wildflowers and other pollinators in their yards to help out the declining population of bees and other pollinators.
As far as I know, no one opposes wildflowers or bumble bees. But debates over local ordinances are never simple or straightforward. To some, their neighbors planting some wildflowers in the front yard is fine, but there are different opinions on what a pollinator garden and an overgrown eyesore of a yard look like.
Then there are factors to consider such as whether there should be a setback from property lines, whether tall plants can be a safety hazard by blocking drivers’ views, what plants count as pollinators and which are weeds.
A tug-of-war always has existed between those who want certain zoning regulations or local ordinances and those who think too many rules are over-dictating how people use and enjoy their own property.
But the debate has picked up in recent years and in many cases cities have taken the unusual step of removing or loosening regulations rather than adding to them.
Many Twin Cities suburbs have been combing through their ordinances in response to pressure from residents.
Burnsville dropped a requirement that trash and recycling bins not be visible from the front street. It was a rule that many cities have but causes a big pain for many residents who have to drag their bins around to the backyard in the middle of winter.
Residents in Falcon Heights are now allowed to grow vegetable gardens in their front yard, not just in back.
Other communities are allowing higher fences, permitting beekeeping in city limits, making it easier to install solar panels, ditching dog and cat licenses, and doing away with many required city permits.
Part of the change is from public pressure, but part comes from cities’ realization that their staff spends an inordinate amount of time monitoring relatively minor nuisance issues.
There are bigger debates going on around the country as groups argue that zoning rules have disfigured the landscape and made social inequality worse by intentionally or unintentionally enacting rules that make it harder for certain people to attain the American dream of homeownership.
Like many sea changes, the easing of local restrictions is driven by generational differences.
Baby boomers are more likely to embrace the established suburban conduct rules that began implementation in the 1950s.
Younger homeowners tend to wonder what the point is for all the rules, and they’re more willing to let the neighbors live as they want.
Good for them and they should be listened to. Urban living is always changing and this is just the next evolution.
