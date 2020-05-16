MANKATO — Just two area counties added new COVID-19 cases and there were no COVID-related deaths in the region, state health officials reported Saturday.
Blue Earth County had three more positive tests for a total of 79, while Martin County added three new cases for a total of 117.
Nicollet County held at 28 total cases; Brown County stayed at 10 cases; Le Sueur and Watonwan counties held at 33 total cases each.
Waseca County stayed at 19 total cases while Faribault County was steady at nine total cases.
Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll hit 700 on Saturday, as the state also reported a new high in completed tests.
The state Department of Health said there were 17 more deaths from COVID-19 with 14 of those patients living in long-term care facilities.
The state reported results from more than 8,600 tests — nearly 2,000 more tests than the previous daily record in the state and well above the 5,000-test benchmark state officials have said is vital for safely reopening the economy.
That increased testing confirmed 740 new cases, bringing the state total to 14,969. About two-thirds of those patients have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
The numbers of COVID-19 patients hospitalized dropped slightly Saturday to 493, down from 498 on Friday. But the number of people being treated in ICUs increased to 225, up from 200 the previous day.
Meanwhile, health officials are asking parents, clinics and doctors to be on the lookout for a worrisome inflammatory condition affecting children that’s believed to be related to COVID-19, and that’s proven deadly elsewhere. People are asked to call their clinic or doctor if their kids start showing symptoms, including fever, abdominal pain, rash, swollen hands or feet or pink eyes. In New York state, several children are believed to have died from the condition.
State officials again implored Minnesotans to regulate their behavior as they gather in small groups and head back to stores. Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order expires Monday.
In Minnesota starting Monday, retail businesses will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity and group gatherings of 10 or fewer people, including at places of worship, will be permitted once again.
Health officials say they’re watching several key metrics to gauge if the disease is accelerating as restrictions are lowered. Among them: the number of days it takes for cases to double, the amount of daily testing, the proportion of positive tests and the level of community spread that can’t be traced to specific contacts — an indication the disease might be more widespread.
