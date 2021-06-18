MANKATO — There were just two new COVID-19 cases reported locally Friday, both in Faribault County.
Four newly reported deaths on Friday pushed Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,531.
The state's most recent COVID-19 numbers continue to show a subdued pandemic largely in retreat. Key metrics remain down at levels not seen since April 2020. Hospitalizations and intensive care demands are receding rapidly.
The vaccination pace remains stubbornly slow. It will likely take seven more weeks now to hit the state’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the 16-and-older population.
State public health leaders once worried the end of the statewide masking mandate last month might deliver an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but so far it hasn’t happened. Instead, cases and hospitalizations have fallen and stayed down.
Known, active cases came in at 1,177 in Friday’s data. The state averaged 130 new cases a day over the past seven reporting days. Both figures continue to hover around lows from April 2020.
The health department reports 132 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota — down by half from the start of this month — with 41 needing intensive care.
Daily hospital admissions are trending near their lowest point since data collection began in the weeks last year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered.
Among those who have died, about 59 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
