MANKATO — Country music star Justin Moore will perform May 21 at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Tickets, which go on sale Jan. 21, start at $39.75. Joining Moore will be Granger Smith.
Moore’s hit songs include “With a Woman You Love,” “We Didn’t Have Much,” “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” and “Why We Drink.” He has earned multiple accolades from the Academy of Country Music and American Country Awards.
Granger is an up-and-coming country star who has already had a No. 1 hit with “Backroad Song.”
