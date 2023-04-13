MANKATO — Mankato police responded to reports of multiple gunshots early Thursday morning and found a male juvenile with a non-fatal gunshot injury to the hand.
Police said the wound was not self-inflicted.
Officers responded at 12:22 a.m. to the 1800 block of Monks Avenue. While responding, officers received information that a possible victim was on the 100 block of Tennyson Drive, where they found the victim.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8725 or 911.
