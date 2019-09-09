MANKATO — Three juvenile suspects have been identified in a robbery and kidnapping last month in Mankato.
Five teens allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint at a bus stop on Briargate Road Aug. 14. They reportedly forced the man into a vehicle and took him to an ATM to withdraw cash.
Two suspects, ages 18 and 19, were identified and charged soon after the incident.
The other three suspects have now been identified and are all 17-year-old boys, Mankato police Cmdr. Chris Baukol said.
Charges of robbery and kidnapping are being recommended against two of the boys. The third faces aiding and abetting charges.
A replica BB gun believed to have been used in the robbery has been recovered, Baukol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.