KASOTA — Kasota has been awarded $554,000 for improvements to its public facilities. The governor's office announced the Small Cities Development Program grant Monday.
Thirty-six cities, townships, and counties across Greater Minnesota will receive nearly $24 million in grants to use for residential and commercial property rehabilitation, upgrading public facilities and other economic development projects.
The grants are awarded to cities with fewer than 50,000 residents and townships and counties with populations under 200,000. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development administers the grants, which are part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Program.
Eligible public facility improvement projects are those that serve neighborhood or communities, such as community centers, streetscapes or wastewater treatment projects.
