MANKATO — A man from Kasota is accused of raping an incapacitated girl at a Mankato residence in March.
A 16-year-old girl told authorities she passed out after playing a drinking game, and when she woke up, she was being raped by Isiah Michael Martinez, 21.
The girl also said she had had a sexual relationship with Martinez when she was 13 or 14 years old and he was 18 years old.
Martinez did not respond to an investigator's attempts to contact him.
Martinez was charged with two counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court. One count was for the alleged rape and one was for alleged relationship with a juvenile not legally old enough to consent.
