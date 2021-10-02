MANKATO — A 74-year-old Kasota man was hospitalized following a Friday afternoon crash on Highway 22 in Mankato.
Bruce Edward Davey was transported to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Davey was a passenger in a 2021 Toyota RAV4 driven by Wesley Earl Davey, 72, of Lehi, Utah. The Toyota and a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by a 17-year-old male were both northbound on Highway 22 when they collided just south of Highway 14 at 1:24 p.m. Friday.
The public report on the crash from the State Patrol did not include the name or hometown of the 17-year-old. Neither of the drivers reported injuries. All three men were wearing seat belts.
