ST. PETER — A 56-year-old Kasota man was injured when the pickup he was driving crashed into a bridge wall Tuesday morning between St. Peter and Kasota.
James Patrick Cleary was driving a 2000 Dodge Dakota south on Highway 22 and was in Kasota Township at 10:05 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were icy and snowy. Cleary was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.