MANKATO — After 60 years in business, Kato Cab is closing Monday, the victim of ride share services and the pandemic.
“Corona kicked our butts,” said Sara Fjoser, who handles calls for Kato Cab.
She said the arrival of Lyft and Uber in the Mankato market took away then normal taxi business. Kato Cab switched to doing medical rides and working for some regular accounts.
“A lot of doctor appointments went to Zoom now and our call volume disappeared,” Fjoser said.
The business has about 15 drivers.
“We have drivers who’ve been here 25 years. Some of them that’s all they’ve ever done.”
The business is owned by Shawn Clow.
