When Kato Engineering personnel realized they had extra safety equipment on hand that is in high demand, they donated it to the Mankato Clinic.
"We have a lot of (personal protection equipment or PPE) in stock for our painting and things. We had a decent stockpile of it," said Karen Johnson of Kato Engineering.
The company delivered 200 N95 masks, 5,000 paper masks and nearly 3,000 gloves to the clinic.
Johnson said the North Mankato company, which makes generators, is busy filling orders for the U.S. military and other customers. While most non-production employees are working from home, the rest of the staff is practicing social distancing and extra cleaning as they work at the plant.
"We catered in food for all our employees from Big Dog in appreciation for all our shop people who are working and to support a local restaurant."
Randy Farrow, clinic CEO, said they appreciate the support they've received.
“We are so grateful for donations from local businesses. All businesses are making sacrifices right now, and yet these businesses have stepped up to donate supplies to us. We are deeply moved by the way our business community has rallied around us. We will get through this together,” he said in a statement.
Businesses have donated industrial masks, including N95 masks, as well as nitrile gloves.
The clinic also has received donations from Pawn America, Fun.com, Sherwin Williams, Electrical & Communications Specialists, VINE Faith in Action, Dotson Iron Castings, B & R Auto & Truck Salvage, Social Security Department, Home Depot, Snell Motors, Thin Film Technology, R & E Enterprises and others.
More than 6,700 industrial masks have been donated.
Businesses interested in donating PPE supplies to the Mankato Clinic can contact marciab@mankatoclinic.com.
