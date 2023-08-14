MANKATO — Mankato's summer bus route service Kato Go Play ends for the season on Friday.
Advanced reservations are required. There is no cost to youth and high school students. Adult fares are $2 for a one-way ride or $4 for a round-trip ride.
Community members are encouraged to continue to schedule service to destinations in Mankato and North Mankato throughout the week by calling 311 or 507-387-8600.
Although Kato Go Play will be done for the summer, the Mankato Transit System offers other options including its fixed-route, Kato Flex and paratransit services. Bus Mankato, a live bus tracker app, is also available to help riders reach their destination on time.
The Cherry Street bus stop will reopen on Monday, Aug. 21, and the temporary bus stop at Second Street will be removed.
