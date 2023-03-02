MANKATO — You don't need to be a hero to combat sex trafficking; you merely need to report something when you recognize someone needs help.
Lutheran Social Service, which has regional navigators through the state's Safe Harbor Program, is training workers to do just that as a way to combat sex trafficking.
The program offers free trainings to service providers, property managers and trade technicians in the Mankato area.
The idea, said the south-central Minnesota regional navigator Jane Vader, is to make sure they're aware of the issue so when they go into homes they can respond if needed. These workers are in a unique position to help in that they go into residences for repairs, installations and other services.
A past incident in Mankato inspired the trainings. An appliance repair technician, who asked to remain anonymous, was working in a residence when a woman came out of a backroom and asked for help.
The repair person discreetly acknowledged the woman's plea, then left the residence and called police. Vader learned about it when the repair person called the Safe Harbor Program to share what happened.
While the woman wasn't a victim of sex trafficking, she did need to escape a bad situation. The fact she turned to an appliance repair person who happened to be there that day was like a "light bulb moment," Vader said.
“This guy who reported it did everything right,” she said. “That helped us create this training."
So far, Vader and LSS have held trainings with Consolidated Communications and Atwood Management. Upcoming trainings are in the works for Lloyd Management and faculty at South Central College, Vader said.
“We got the ball rolling and now agencies are contacting us, which I hope increases,” she said.
The Greater Mankato Area United Way, which helps fund Lutheran Social Service's sex trafficking prevention program, connected Vader to businesses interested in staff trainings. LSS and United Way previously partnered in fall 2022 on another training, Love 146, geared toward parents, caregivers and direct service providers.
United Way hopes to connect more businesses to the important resource on prevention, said Community Impact Director Elizabeth Harstad.
Trainings go into what signs to be aware of when going into homes. Signs of neglect or isolation, for instance.
Sometimes the signs will be obvious, like the woman coming out to ask for help. Other times people will need to trust their gut, Vader said.
No one should feel like they need to fight their way out of a home to rescue the victim. Reporting the situation once they're out of the residence will have made plenty of difference.
Vader is one of two LSS staff in Mankato working on the Safe Harbor Program out of The Reach Resource Center. Along with the worker trainings, the two provide prevention education at area schools and treatment programs.
Businesses interested in the training can contact the United Way at 507-345-4551.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.