HENDERSON — Kerfoot Canopy Tour is again nominated as one of the top aerial adventure parks in the United States.
People can vote online at the USA Today 10 Best Readers Choice awards: 10best.com/awards/travel/best-aerial-adventure-park-2020/kerfoot-canopy-tour-henderson-minn .
Voting ends 11 a.m. Monday, July 6.
Kerfoot was ranked second in the nation in last year's voting.
In recent days Kerfoot has been ranked second or third on the leader board. Other top 5 contenders at this time are The Gorge in Saluda, North Caroline; Alpine Adventures in Lincoln, New Hampshire; Canopy Ridge Farm in Lake Lure, North Carolina; and SKYWILD, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Twenty parks are in contention for Top 10 honors.
The Kerfoot zip line opened seven years ago six miles north of Henderson on Scenic Byway Country Road 6. The facility is owned by Lee and Eva Kerfoot.
Lee's family is legendary in the hospitality business, having owned the Gunflint Lodge in northern Minnesota since the 1920s.
His family opened Towering Pines Canopy Tour on the Gunflint Trail in 2012, and Lee and Eva decided to look for a southern Minnesota site to open one. They later opened another on Gull Lake near Brainerd.
Kerfoot Canopy Tours has a Certificate of Excellence score on TripAdvisor.com, is listed as among the top 10 canopy tours in the country on TripAdvisor, and has been voted best in Minnesota — standing out among a growing number of zip line courses being opened in Minnesota and around the country.
Since opening, they added an elevated adventure park that includes a maze of ropes, cables, suspension steps and towers.
New this year is an attraction called the Great MN Ball Run. It is a 400-foot-long track for racing a wooden ball down. (kerfootcanopytour.com/ball-run.)
