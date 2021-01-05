MANKATO — A fourth competitor has entered the contest for the historic Kern Bridge, which sat unwanted in rural Mankato for decades before being dismantled and offered up as a trail bridge.
Sherburne County has joined Mankato, Fergus Falls and Watonwan County in the competition for the 148-year-old structure. A committee of engineers and historians organized by the Minnesota Department of Transportation is scheduled to pick a winner next month.
“We do have some really good competition, so it’s going to be tough,” said MnDOT engineer Lisa Bigham.
The panel in October announced that Mankato, Fergus Falls and Watonwan County were the top scorers based on initial proposals for the one-of-a-kind bowstring arch bridge that spanned the Le Sueur River southwest of Mankato. Those three — with 522, 513 and 503 points respectively out of a possible 700 — were encouraged to move forward with the more arduous formal application, but the other five cities and counties were told that they could keep trying if they wanted.
Sherburne County opted to do just that, submitting an application by the mid-December deadline.
“Sherburne County was No. 4 (with 494 points), so they sent one in too,” Bigham said.
Mankato’s plan would use the 189-foot bridge to connect Sibley and Land of Memories parks — which are divided by the Blue Earth River — and provide a missing link in a large regional trail system.
Watonwan County’s second-place proposal would incorporate the bridge into a trail extension south of St. James. Fergus Falls is looking to bridge the Otter Tail River and connect two downtown parks.
The Sherburne County plan, which was strongly endorsed by the Big Lake City Council, would use the bridge as part of a trail that runs from Big Lake to parks, a state forest and a national wildlife refuge. The trail, which is about 20 miles east of St. Cloud, now shares a bridge with a county road to cross the Elk River.
The Kern Bridge was closed to traffic in 1991, and a quarter century later its owners — Mankato Township and South Bend Township — were ready to sell it for scrap after finding no one interested in relocating it.
With the bridge’s limestone abutments crumbling and the span in danger of collapsing into the river, MnDOT found a source of federal funding to remove it, dismantle the wrought iron pieces, put the bridge in storage and offer it for reuse as part of a bike or pedestrian trail. The federal funds also will cover 80% of the expense of reassembling the structure with the winning applicant covering the local share and future maintenance costs.
A variety of criteria are being used by the Kern Bridge Partners Steering Committee to review the applications. Points will be awarded for proposals that would keep it near its original home, which favors Mankato and, to a lesser extent, Watonwan County.
But Mankato is expected to lose points because the Blue Earth River location will require extensions to be added to the original structure to allow it to span the entire width of the river and associated flood plain. None of the other three plans require those sorts of modifications.
The Steering Committee is set to meet again Jan. 25, and a final decision is to be made in February.
