MANKATO — A National Book Award winner who is a staff writer for The Atlantic is the guest speaker for Minnesota State University's annual Kessel Memorial Lecture 7 p.m. March 28 at Ostrander Auditorium in the university’s Centennial Student Union.
There is no admission fee.
George Packer will discuss the transformation of American foreign policy.
His lecture, “Transformation of American Foreign Policy Establishment: Historical Lessons and Contemporary Challenges,” addresses the legacy of the Cold War generation of diplomats and politicians who shaped U.S. relations with the world and impacted U.S. foreign policy until the early 21st century.
Packer's New York Times best-selling books, “The Unwinding,” “Our Man,” and his latest book, “Last Best Hope — America in Crisis and Renewal, 2021,” offer analyses of America through the lens of political figures and landmark historical moments.
