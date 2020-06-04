MANKATO — The new director of the Kessel Peace Institute sees the name of Sibley Park as honoring a man who represented state-sponsored violence and injustice.
"After George Floyd was murdered, I thought what could we do locally that would be meaningful and the first thing that came to mind was Sibley Park," said Jameel Haque, an assistant professor of history at Minnesota State University.
Originally from New York, Haque has led the Kessel Peace Institute, named after the late MSU professor Abbas Kessel, since January.
Haque said he's taken his kids to Sibley Park and became aware of the history of it and its namesake, Col. Henry Sibley.
Sibley was head of the state militia during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862 and the man who condemned 303 Dakota men to death following the war. On Dec. 26, 1862, 38 Dakota were hanged in Mankato after President Abraham Lincoln had pardoned the rest.
What is now Sibley Park also was believed to be the location of Camp Lincoln, where about 400 Dakota were held after the war.
"Rather than celebrate this history by keeping the park named after the man who condemned so many to die, the Kessel Peace will listen and act," Haque said.
He said he's not sure what route the movement to rename the park will take. "This isn't something that needs to be rushed or needs to be hostile. It's a way to get people talking about our own history of social injustice perpetuated by soldiers or governments."
He said he expects there will be some pushback. "Sibley has a lot of stuff named after him, a county, a city. I think there may well be (pushback), but there doesn't have to be."
Haque said people interested in discussing the issue can email him at peace@mmnsu.edu or visit the institute's Facebook page or website.
He said they are also calling on the city to erect a monument at the park. "The idea for the monument would be one dedicated to peace and peacemakers, or to all victims of state-sponsored violence in Minnesota," he wrote in a post announcing the initiative.
