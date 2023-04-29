By Tim Krohn
Whether it’s finding a reasonably priced bicycle, taking part in an overnight bike camping trip, taking a bike outing at sunset or learning some bicycle repair skills while volunteering, Key City Bike has been steadily growing its offerings.
The nonprofit, located on Vine Street, was started in 2015, moved to a larger building in 2018 and hired its first paid, part-time employee a few years ago in shop Manager Brian Gosewisch.
“We’re a pretty small nonprofit, but we saw the need to have someone here steadily,” Gosewisch said. Key City gets about $5,000 a year in grants, receives donated used bikes from the public, and gets revenue from the bikes it fixes up and sells.
“We get a lot of bikes. It’s amazing to see how it’s progressed from years ago,” he said.
Amanda Anez, Key City board chair, said about 800 bikes are donated and nearly that many go out the door each year.
“We mostly get bikes from the public and we sometimes get some (abandoned bikes) from police departments,” she said.
While Gosewisch, board members and volunteers are able to fix up most of the bikes for resale, some are beyond salvaging.
“Part of our mission is to divert things from the landfill, so we accept bikes in any condition, and if it’s beyond repair, we make sure the metal and rubber are recycled and parts we can reuse are kept,” Anez said.
Key City has several events coming up, including Kids Bike Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20.
“We bring all the kids bikes outside and kids and families can test drive them to see how they work.”
The kids bikes, which are those with wheels 20 inches or less, are offered to families for a sliding donation.
Today they are hosting a Deep Valley Trash Cleanup. People can meet at Key City beginning at 10 a.m. to register and then set out on bike or on foot from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. to pick up trash along the river. Afterward there will be a weigh-in of trash for teams involved and prizes awarded.
Key City also holds a Sunset Cruise on the last Friday of every month, with people meeting at their shop and then doing a group ride.
The Summer Solstice Bike Campout is June 23-24. The group bikes to an area campsite and camps overnight before returning to Mankato the next day. Last year they camped at Lake Washington County Park.
People can go to the events page at Key City’s website (keyscitybike.org) or to the Key City Bike Facebook page, which has the most detailed information.
Gosewisch said volunteers are able to fix most bikes that come in. Some people donated bike parts they may have purchased but didn’t use and Key City purchases some parts, such as cables. “We get them at Nicollet Bike Shop and they give us a good deal.”
The city of Mankato also donated some money through its grant program this year to help Key City fix up the kids bikes.
Anez said they now have six work benches at the shop for volunteers to work on bikes and for anyone from the public who wants to work on their own bike. Volunteers log nearly 2,000 hours each year.
“Each bench is sponsored. We still have some open spots; it’s $500 a year to sponsor a bench.”
Bikes that are fixed up are sold for about $50 to $300, depending on the model and age.
“We also have an earn-a-bike program for teens or adults,” she said. “They commit to at least 15 hours volunteering and after that you qualify for a basic bike. If you want a nicer one, they can put in more hours to get what you want.
“That’s been a cool program for people who maybe can’t afford a bike to get one and to learn about how to fix them,” Anez said.
