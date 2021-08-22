MANKATO — For Alex Ramerth, getting kids outdoors and teaching them the skills to be good anglers is a calling.
“I want it to be an educational thing and an experiential thing,” he said of his new business Kid Outdoors (kidoutdoorsmn.com).
Ramerth said his trailer emblazoned with the Kid Outdoors logo gets attention.
“I get fist pumps from parents when I drive down the road. Everyone says, ‘why hasn’t someone done this before?’ “
While he’s focused on taking kids fishing, he has much bigger plans for his business, adding hunting, archery paddle sports and maybe biking and having franchises.
“Each thing will have online courses to go with them. I can see it being a Kid Outdoors Alexandria, a Kid Outdoors Brainerd, or wherever.”
Ramerth, of Lake Crystal, worked at Gander Mountain in Bloomington and then Mankato for a number of years. “Then I went into youth ministry for 13 years. The average life span of a youth minister is about three years, so I was a dinosaur.”
“With COVID I thought it would be a great time to change careers and I loved the idea of taking kids outdoors. I have four kids 11 and under and they love being outdoors and fishing and the older one is getting into hunting.”
He enjoys seeing kids he brings out — often to Hiniker Pond in Mankato — learn the joys of fishing.
“A lot of the kids say this is the first time they ever caught a fish. It gets them out from behind a screen. And it’s not stressful, even (school) sports can be stressful for kids. This is big fun but low pressure and it develops a skill that will last a lifetime.”
He’s hosted several fishing birthday parties — where he takes kids and maybe some of their parents out in his boat on an area lake.
His target market is 4 to 14 year olds, but he’s also been hired by a family or adults. “I have adults who say they fish but never really catch anything. I take them out and just talk to them about what to do and they catch fish.”
For $69 one angler gets four, one hour fishing sessions with Ramerth. There are also four sessions for up to three people for $129 and for up to five people for $179.
Ramerth is focused on not just taking kids out but giving them access to more in-depth online education material. “I’m developing an in-depth video course with like 40 videos for kids so they feel more confident.
“If they don’t have someone to teach them, usually a family member, they won’t do it. I will give them a comprehensive fishing class, from different movements of fish throughout the years, to types of lures and everything else.”
The cool guy
Laura Herbst-Johnson is a big fan of Kid Outdoors.
“They have so much fun. It’s all they talk about for two days afterwards,” she said of her daughter Harper, 8, and son Charlie, 6.
“They did four sessions this summer. It was really slick because you can schedule one hour sessions whenever you want through a month-and-a-half window. I’d drop them off at Hiniker Pond and run errands.”
She said it’s made life easier for her husband Zach, as well. “When he took them fishing he ended up doing everything, putting the worms on the hook and taking off fish.”
Herbst-Johnson said her daughter was no fan of touching worms or fish, but Ramerth quickly changed that. “She’s putting the worms on and taking the fish off now. Alex was a youth pastor and he just has a way with kids that they’re just drawn to him.
“We always told the kids not to whip their rods so hard but they’d keep doing it. Alex talked them and now they do it right. It’s not like hearing it from your parents, he’s the cool guy,” she said.
“Having someone to take them outdoors and teach them about the outdoors, it’s like every parent’s dream.”
