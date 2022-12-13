MANKATO — Greater Mankato Area United Way will host a 2022 Kids Count Data Book public presentation 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St.
Presenter Deborah Fitzpatrick, policy and research director at Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota, will offer an overview of the data book resource “Thriving Children, Thriving Minnesota.”
The data book focuses on indicators of child and family well-being and emphasizes key public policy areas identified by Minnesota families.
Fitzpatrick's presentation is the December installment of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s quarterly Success by Six Forums.
There is no admission fee. Attendees should register at: mankatounitedway.org/kidscount22.
