NEW ULM — On a recent hot day, the Gordon kids set up a lemonade stand in their front yard on Broadway Street.
Rather than use the profits on themselves, Josh, Anna and Seth Gordon wanted to help support patients at the local hospital who need help with groceries and other expenses. They donated their $110 earnings to the New Ulm Medical Center Foundation.
Josh came up with the idea to use the money to support patients at the medical center because his dad was a patient there six years earlier.
Chris Gordon sought treatment after he accidentally scraped his hand on a wall in his garage and his arm swelled up, doubling in size. Gordon had contracted necrotizing fasciitis, a rare flesh-eating disease that only impacts between 700 and 1,200 people in the U.S. each year.
Since contracting the disease, Gordon has adopted what he calls “The attitude of gratitude.” The motto involves thinking about the good things in one’s life and giving others reasons to be thankful. It has shaped Gordon’s life and made him want to use his story to help others.
Gordon began public speaking about gratitude last January and launched a podcast called ”Scar Bearers” where he chats with guests, many also survivors of necrotizing fasciitis, on ways to live a happier, more positive life.
This mantra has rubbed off on his kids, too. They use their lemonade stand to bring in money for others in need. Last summer they raised money for recovery efforts in Minneapolis following the unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and they plan to have a couple more lemonade stands to support the animal shelter and #teamtrees, an effort to raise money to plant 20 million trees.
“If you want to do something because you’re bored, do something to help others,” recommends 12-year-old Josh.
The money the Gordons donated to New Ulm Medical Center Foundation went to the Emergency Patient Assistance Fund, which supports patients in need by providing help with essentials including groceries, gas and prescription assistance. The fund supports about 100 patients each year.
“We are thankful for generous donors, like the Gordon family, who make this fund possible,” said Missy Dreckman, director for the New Ulm Medical Center Foundation.
Chris Gordon only spent a day at the New Ulm Medical Center before being transferred to the Mayo Health Clinic in Rochester, where he underwent surgery to remove the infected skin on his right arm, shoulder, chest and back. He spent two months recovering at Mayo, but his kids decided to give their earnings to the medical center in their town because it’s local and they knew patients there needed help.
“We wanted to donate to people who can’t afford to pay for stuff,” Josh Gordon said.
