KIESTER — More than $4 million in federal funds have been granted to Kiester to replace sewage pipes and provide needed maintenance at the Faribault County town's wastewater treatment plant.
The funding made through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program was announced Thursday by Minnesota's U.S. senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. Over the past five years, multiple fractures, holes, and blockages were reported in the sewage system's pipes. The funding will replace the wastewater collection system and provide maintenance improvements to the treatment plant.
Kiester is a town of 488 people in Faribault County, just north of the Iowa border.
