KIESTER — A Kiester man is accused of beating two children and hitting one of them with a chair.
James Orlando Alexander, 41, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child this week in Faribault County District Court.
Two boys told authorities Alexander beat them early last Saturday morning and kicked them out of the house. One boy said he was punched in the head. The assault on the other boy reportedly included hitting him with a metal chair.
Alexander was outside and naked when officers arrived. He lost consciousness from an unknown cause and was taken to the hospital in Albert Lea. A warrant was issued for his arrest upon release.
