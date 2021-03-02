KIESTER — The remaining charge against a Kiester man accused of abusing two children will be dismissed if he completes a year of probation.
James Orlando Alexander, 42, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assault in May 2020. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault in January and was sentenced Monday in Faribault County District Court.
One boy said Alexander punched him in the head and a second boy said Alexander hit him with a metal chair, according to a court complaint.
Alexander spent five days in jail after the allegations were made. He was sentenced Monday to time served and probation with conditions including he go to counseling.
He received a stay of adjudication — meaning the charge will be dismissed if he complies with the terms of his probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.