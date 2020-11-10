KILKENNY — A Kilkenny man is facing felony charges after allegedly firing a shotgun inside a house during an argument with another occupant.

Thomas John Edward Hawkins, 33, reportedly grabbed a shotgun during an argument with a woman in a kitchen Saturday morning. He walked into a hallway, closing the kitchen door on his way out, then fired a shot into the door, into a court complaint.

Hawkins reportedly claimed the gun went off accidentally. He has prior criminal convictions that prohibit him from having a gun.

Hawkins was charged with felony counts of illegal gun possession, reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon and domestic assault Monday in Le Sueur County District Court.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you