MANKATO — After about 26 years as a hospice volunteer, Sandy Parks of rural Cleveland has no plans to stop.
She’s noticed a change over those years, though. When she started volunteering in retirement back in 1997, she remembers having older peers, younger peers and peers around her age.
Nowadays, she said there are few volunteers older than her.
Whether stepping away for health reasons brought on by older age or COVID-19, or other commitments in life made it no longer doable, volunteer numbers declined in Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospice program in recent years.
The health system is looking to bounce back through the recruitment of new volunteers and bringing back past volunteers by May.
“You know your presence is welcome and you’re filling a need and doing important work,” Parks said of her volunteer work.
Hospice volunteers go through training before matching up with people in hospice. Their roles vary depending on the person’s situation, but generally a volunteer offers companionship and whatever forms of support are needed.
The setting is usually within a person’s home or long-term care facility. Volunteers work alongside hospice nurses, staff and family caregivers.
Compared to more than 100 volunteers in Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest region before the pandemic, the total is closer to 50 now, said Peg Mudroch, volunteer coordinator for the hospice and palliative care program. Numbers slowly rose once the health system resumed the volunteer program in June 2022 after a pause earlier in the pandemic, but it remains lower than where it was pre-pandemic.
Mudroch’s goal is to shore up the volunteer base to meet and exceed Medicare requirements set to take effect in May.
Hospice providers participating in the federal Medicare program need volunteers to provide at least 5% of patient care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, providers received waivers from the requirement.
The waiver will go away in May, Mudroch said, so more volunteers will be needed to get back up to at least 5%. Male and younger volunteers are in greatest demand.
“We want to exceed that,” she said. “It helps our patients and it helps those caregivers. We’ve had so much isolation because of COVID, not just in our patients but in our community.”
Flexible volunteer hours and matching volunteers to opportunities close to their residences can reduce some of the barriers to getting started. Some people think hospice care is at a singular place in Mankato, Mudroch said, but there are volunteer chances throughout southwestern Minnesota.
“We need volunteers in Amboy, we need somebody in Easton, in Elmore, in Nicollet, in Wells, in Truman,” she said. “We need volunteers who represent their communities.”
Mudroch learned about hospice work from her mom in the early 80s. Growing up around lots of elders, she said, gave her early experience with the concept even if she didn’t realize it was hospice care.
“I didn’t know it was hospice,” she said. “I just thought it was being a good neighbor taking care of people.”
She studied gerontology, the study of aging, at Minnesota State University before coming on as the volunteer coordinator at Mayo Clinic Health System in 2021. Her experience with her family and with her studies showed how meaningful having the support of hospice services late in life can be.
Every person experiences a birth and death, she said, and hospice volunteering is about building a connection through someone’s dying process.
Joanie Lucas is the longest serving hospice volunteer in the program. She started in 1987, seeing it as a good way to support people through the dying process, support her family didn’t have when her father died suddenly.
Through 36 years of volunteering in hospice, she can recount numerous wonderful connections made with people and their families. One person in hospice loved playing cribbage, she said, so that’s how the two would spend much of their time.
Hospice volunteering is just that sometimes: spending time with someone doing what they enjoy. In doing so, Lucas said a volunteer will pick up life lessons along the way.
“It’s a calling, and a very rewarding one at that,” she said. “Obviously you develop a relationship with the person and families and it’s hard when they do die, but it’s so positive.”
For Lucas, a retired physical therapist, volunteering in hospice gives her that similar one-on-one time she so loved with people during her career. She thinks anyone who enjoys meeting new people has the makings of a good hospice volunteer, and one thing she often hears from people receiving hospice services is they wish they didn’t wait so long to access them.
“Once they are involved in the program, they realize how much support they get, that they’re not in this all by themselves,” she said. “A lot of times they say I wish we would’ve thought about this sooner.”
Parks lost her husband months before she started volunteering. She had interest in hospice volunteering, but considered whether it would be too raw for her to get started at the time.
The hospice volunteer coordinator at the time encouraged her to go ahead with the training, telling her “you’ll know” afterward if the time is right.
“That was the perfect answer,” Parks said. “By the time I finished it, I knew I could.”
Getting trained now, some of which can be done online, involves a background check and other considerations for working with a vulnerable population. Special skills aren’t necessarily needed, Mudroch said, other than having a compassionate and kind heart.
Parks and Lucas volunteer on a flexible schedule usually once or twice per week. Some people in hospice just want someone to visit with, others need help with everyday tasks, while their caregivers sometimes need the hospice volunteer’s help so they can step away for a respite.
Parks has heard the misconception about hospices being gloomy, stressful environments. Like Lucas, her experiences have been far from that, with her describing them as “calm” settings in which volunteers feel such a sense of welcome and purpose.
Whether it’s days or weeks or months working with someone — people’s conditions can also improve in hospice to the point they no longer need it — Parks, Lucas and other volunteers set out to make the most of the time the person has left.
“They give me the opportunity to serve patients,” Parks said. “I haven’t had any thought of stopping.”
For information on how to become a hospice volunteer, go to volunteer.mayoclinic.org or email swmnhospvol@mayo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.