MANKATO — Liz Draper spent part of Fat Tuesday bringing big slices of king cake to friends throughout Mankato.
“I’m the one who got the plastic baby last time,” she said explaining her duties related to pre-Easter season tradition of sharing the cinnamony treat with a tiny doll baked into its batter.
Tuesday was the last day this year people who observe Lent had to enjoy the decadence of the festive cake’s sugary richness. Wednesday is when many Christians opt to give up sweets until Easter, which is April 17 this year.
On Monday, Draper’s dog, Asa, was dressed in a bright costume while he accompanied her on the festive door-to-door visits.
“He looked like a Mardi Gras float,” she said about her husky-mix pooch.
Draper is a bass player who has lived in New Orleans, the city famous for its carnival season and Mardi Gras parades — and king cakes. The pandemic brought her back to live in her home town, where she teaches music.
Draper has not been to Louisiana since December. But she took her tiny doll obligations seriously, although driving more than a thousand miles from Minnesota to a New Orleans bakery was not an option.
“I thought, I am supposed to do a king cake this year, but I am not a baker. That’s when Tony Friesen told me ‘I got you covered.’”
The sole proprietor of 2 Pins Bakery on Broad Street sprinkles gold, purple and green sugar over the tops of his made-from-scratch king cakes.
“This is the 28th year I’ve made them,” said Friesen, describing his traditional ring-shaped creations.
Tiny plastic dolls and beaded necklaces are ordered as extra touches for the special baked goods available in two sizes. He sells large cakes that cost $40 and a smaller size for $15 that serves six. Most of his pickup orders are for wedding and birthday cakes; however, he just completed 10 dozen baked items for a Fat Tuesday dinner at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
It’s important to offer his customers seasonal items, he said, then mentioned the potential of future sales from those who order king cakes.
“They might have to come back next year.”
Draper said as of late Tuesday morning, none of her friends reported finding a plastic figurine in their chunks of cake. She fears it could be hidden within the one slice remaining in her home.
“I might get the baby again,” she said.
