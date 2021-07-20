NORTH MANKATO — A pet died in a fire in a North Mankato house Monday night.
A fire started in the kitchen of a house at 2132 Red Tail Lane around 8 p.m. The residents were away when the fire ignited and found the fire when they returned home, according to a news release from the North Mankato Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with the help of the state Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire was contained to the kitchen, but smoke damaged the rest of the home and a family pet died from smoke inhalation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.