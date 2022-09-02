NEW ULM — A kitchen fire early Friday has prompted the temporary closure of a bar-and-grill in downtown New Ulm.
The Lamplighter was closed at 12:49 a.m. when a caller who was walking in the area reported heavy smoke coming from the building at 214 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm Police Chief David Borchert said.
No one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not available Friday afternoon.
New Ulm Fire Department had the fire under control in about 45 minutes. Firefighters and police officers remained on the scene for about 3½ hours as a precaution.
Brown County Historical Society Research Librarian Darla Gebhard said the Lamplighter is not listed on Minnesota's registry of historic buildings. The 100-year-old structure has been the site of several establishments.
Gebhard said when she heard the news of the downtown fire Friday morning, her main concern was for the Historic Kiesling House, which is a few feet away from the kitchen area of The Lamplighter. The fire did not touch the tiny 1861 structure, which survived attacks on New Ulm during the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, Borchert said.
