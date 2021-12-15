MANKATO — For the first time since first opening in 2012, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights executive team made the decision to close Wednesday night due to forecasted storms.
“We want to make sure our volunteers stay safe as well as the visitors that come from the region to enjoy the event,” Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights president said in a statement.
“Our executive team made the decision based on the forecasted high winds and current tornado watch, as well as possible heavy rains and freezing conditions,” he said.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights plans to reopen as usual Thursday night.
