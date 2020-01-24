MANKATO — Nonprofit groups contributed more than 12,000 volunteer hours to Kiwanis Holiday Lights last month, and the organizations will be rewarded for the hard work.
The annual light display’s board of directors announced Friday they'll donate $65,000 to the 69 nonprofits who helped set up, tear down and run the event.
The donation is the event’s biggest yet, made possible by high visitor numbers, said Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik in a release.
“The combination of driving traffic and those who chose to park and walk through Kiwanis Holiday Lights because of this year’s mild December temperatures contributed to a higher number of nightly visitors than in past years,” he said.
Volunteers plan and run the roughly month-long event every year. This year’s event kicks off with an opening parade and lighting ceremony on Nov. 27.
