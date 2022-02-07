MANKATO — Kiwanis Holiday Lights is sharing its holiday season bounty with 60 nonprofits that will get a total of $81,000 in donations collected Nov. 26-Dec. 31 in Sibley Park.
“We’re so happy we could hold the event in 2021 after taking a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19,” stated Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik in a press release.
Drive-thru and walking traffic was up considerably this year and visitors to the event were generous with their donations, he said.
The mission of Kiwanis Holiday Lights Inc. is to create a celebration of holiday displays that promote the Greater Mankato area and raise food and cash donations for those in need.
Here are some of the statistics and competition winners released by the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Board:
• Just over 200,000 people attended the 36-day event in 2021 — an average of nearly 5,556 attendees per night.
• 12 tons of food were donated to 19 regional food shelves.
• 5,000 children visited Santa in his workshop on weekends.
• More than 60 Greater Mankato businesses participated as cash or in-kind sponsorships.
• Area nonprofits provided 2,474 volunteers who contributed 14,450 hours assisting with setup, teardown and help during the nights of the event. Setup for the volunteer-led and operated event was completed over 10 days during the five weekends prior to opening; all teardown duties were completed in four days in early January.
• The Mankato Area Figure Skating Club received the $500 prize for designing the winning float in the opening-night parade.
• The winners of the decorated tree contest for nonprofits are: first place, $300 — Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society; second place, $200 — Mankato Family YMCA; and third place, $100 — Girl Scout Troop 34494/39738
Since the light display's inception in 2012, with a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic:
• More than 1,360,000 people have visited Kiwanis Holiday Lights.
• More than 16,700 volunteers from more than 100 nonprofits participated by providing more than 115,000 volunteer hours.
• $513,000 has been donated to the non-profits who have provided volunteers.
• 120.7 tons of food have been collected for area food shelves.
• More than 27,000 children have visited Santa in his workshop.
• More than 150 businesses have been involved as sponsors, volunteers or in-kind donors.
Remaining proceeds from the 2021 event will be used to offset expenses and for improvements.
The opening parade and lighting ceremony for the 2022 Kiwanis Holiday Lights season is slated Nov. 25.
