Hundreds of parade goers came out Friday to kick off the 10th season of Kiwanis Holiday Lights.
Dozens of colorful floats made their way down Mound Avenue before wrapping up at Sibley Park, where Santa Claus flipped the switch to turn on 1.8 million lights.
Kato Moving and Storage took home the top prize for their float this year, which featured lit up Christmas trees and a moving Ferris wheel and carousel.
A panel of judges from the city of Mankato chooses the winner.
This is Kato Moving and Storage’s first year participating in the parade.
Mary Canaday, who decided the company should participate, said she’s excited to come out on top.
“We just really wanted something that was really fun and interactive and was going to be a really great crowd pleaser,” she said.
“So excited to be just a part of it, to win it and take away the top float for our first year is just amazing for us.”
Friday’s crowd included many Kiwanis Holiday Lights first-timers, such as Megan Fitzloff and her family, including kids Riley, Taylor and Jack.
Fitzloff said they decided to come out in part to support people they knew in the parade.
“The girls play (Mankato Peppers Softball), and so we think there’s a Peppers float in here. We’re excited to see that, and just, we’re excited for Christmas and spending time with family,” she said.
Riley added that she was excited to support her peers.
“It’s super cool to see my friends from school and the people that I play sports with,” she said.
Chelsea Copeland, who was at the parade with kids Liam and Cooper and her husband, Ben, said they were excited for the parade and planned to check out the Christmas trees afterwards.
“We plan to walk through the lights and look for our school tree, Bridges Community School,” Copeland said.
For others, attending Kiwanis Holiday Lights is a tradition.
Attendee Katie Torres said she’s gone with her family for several years.
“It’s just a fun tradition that we’ve created with our families ever since me and my siblings have started having children. Then we’ve come back and come every year,” she said.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights runs through New Years Eve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.