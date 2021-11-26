Helping build her first lighted float gave 10-year-old Olivia Casper a new appreciation for all the work that goes into the Kiwanis Holiday Lights.
She’d watched a few parades and then walked through the lights in Sibley Park a few times growing up while visiting relatives in Mankato. The Disney princess displays were her favorite but the parade floats were pretty neat too, she said.
“You get to see what people have put together,” she said.
But then the park stayed dark the first Christmas after she moved to Mankato with her family.
This year Olivia and parents Natalie and Ryan helped the Mankato Figure Skating Club build an award-winning float. Their Peanuts-themed float — with Snoopy napping atop his dog house while his friends skate around him — on Friday night was picked by a panel of judge as the best float of 2021.
“It was a big project. But it was fun,” Natalie said of building the winning float.
It’s perhaps the skating club’s first ever entry, at least as far as the current members who made this year’s entry are aware.
Skater Eva Peters and dad Brody Peters had some prior practice helping build floats for another organization in years past. Eva decided to look on the bright side of the pandemic canceling the parade last year.
“It gave us more time to prepare this one and make it even better,” she said.
The lighted parade kicks off the Kiwanis Holiday Lights the evening after Thanksgiving. Santa rides on the last float down Mound Avenue and through the still-dark park before flipping the switch to turn on more than 1.8 million lights.
Paul and Melissa Taylor only have to walk out their front door to watch the parade. The Mound Avenue residents have invited friends and family to gather in their yard every year since the parade started nearly a decade ago — except for last year of course.
Their guests weren’t huddled as closely around the bonfire as they have been on some more frigid parade nights. In 2019 they huddled instead under a canopy Paul put up to protect them from freezing rain.
Paul makes cobbler in a Dutch oven every year — both for his guests and for his grandson to deliver a plate up to Santa as he passes by on his way into the park to turn on the lights.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik and other volunteers spent their “year off” creating new sights for visitors this year.
Sibley Park has 22 new displays, including a field of 32 lighted snowmen, a new house for Santa, a hand-built giant lighted gift box and another walk-through lighted tunnel.
The Jewison family from Staples typically visit a few light displays around the state each year. The Kiwanis Holiday Lights, which they come to most years while visiting family, is a favorite.
John Jewison said Mankato’s lights are just as impressive and a lot less crowded than the Bentlyville Tour of Lights in Duluth. Melissa Jewison said the many lit up trees in Sibley Park sets it apart from other displays.
The Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine from 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 31.
Vehicles should enter the park on Sibley Parkway and expect to wait in a line, especially on weekends. Walkers should park on streets on the west and southwest sides of the park and enter at Mound Avenue or Woodland Avenue.
There is no admission fee, but cash donations are welcomed and go to the nonprofit organizations that provide volunteers for the all-volunteer-run event. Food donations also are welcomed and are given to area food shelves.
Since Kiwanis Holiday Lights was started in 2012, nearly 1.2 million visitors have given $432,000 and nearly 110 tons of food.
For more information see www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
