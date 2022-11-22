MANKATO — Around 1.8 million lights will soon dazzle visitors at Sibley Park as Kiwanis Holiday Lights gets ready to start their 10th season Friday.
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with a parade along Mound Avenue. Santa will then wrap-up the parade and flip the switch on the displays.
The event is free, but cash donations will be collected to support the event and its nonprofit volunteers.
Non-perishable food items will also be collected for the 19 area food shelves participating in the event.
Guests will be able to walk and drive through the displays, and warming houses and concessions will be available.
Several new displays will also greet visitors this year, including leaping dolphins, ice fishing penguins, a Merry Christmas train and elves.
Other displays have been updated with new lighting. New songs will also be included in the dancing lights display.
Over 1,000 volunteers, such as volunteer and ranger Pat Tobin, helped set up the display this year.
After volunteering since the second year Kiwanis Holiday Lights was open, Tobin will act as ranger for Christmas night.
The new title means getting everything set up, taking care of volunteers and closing everything down at the end of the night.
For Tobin, helping out every year is a family tradition.
“I’ve always done it because we do it as a family. I’ve got two daughters, one who’s with me tonight, and a son. It’s kind of a family affair,” he said.
Tobin said the lights are special to the community because they make a difference.
“Just that it gives back to a lot of organizations. You got food shelves that the food goes to, and the funds go to different nonprofit organizations,” he said.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik said he’s excited to be back for the display’s 10th season.
“We’ve had so many volunteers. We’ve had great weather already. We’ve got new displays, we’ve got more lights. The reindeer showed up this morning and that’s always fun to see them. I think once we get to that opening night and the parade and seeing everything on for the first time, that’s what really does it for me,” he said.
This year’s display will run through New Year’s Eve. For more information on specific times for each day, visit kiwanisholidaylights.com.
