MANKATO — MY Place received a $50,000 pledge from Mankato Kiwanis Club for a playground at its upcoming new location on Stadium Road.
The nonprofit, which provides out-of-school programming to youth in grades kindergarten through 8th grade, is set to expand with a move from 709 S. Broad St. to 1315 Stadium Road this year. It's in the middle of a capital campaign to support the move.
Kiwanis' donation includes half from the club itself and half from its members, according to an announcement Wednesday.
“Mankato Kiwanis is proud to continue its support of MY Place as it begins this exciting new phase of its service to Mankato’s children,” stated Kiwanis President Liz Paul. “For us, it’s a dynamic extension of and addition to what we continue to provide through Kiwanis Camp Patterson, Kiwanis Holiday Lights and Kiwanis Thunder of Drums.”
The service club has provided a reading oasis to MY Place for the last couple of summers. Pledging money for a safe playground keeps within Kiwanis' mission to serve children, according to the announcement.
MY Place Executive Director Erin Simmons expressed gratitude for Kiwanis' pledge, saying both organizations share a mission to improve the lives of youth in the community.
“At our current location we do not have a playground, which means that the gift from Kiwanis is so impactful," she stated.
MY Place's move will allow it to serve about twice as many youth. It can serve about 91 at its existing location, compared to an expected 200 at the new site.
