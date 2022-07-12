After a two-year delay, The Mankato Kiwanis Club celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Kiwanis Thunder of Drums drum and bugle corps show Tuesday night.
True to the event’s name, the sounds of eight performances by drum and bugle corps from around the upper Midwest echoed in and around Blakeslee Stadium.
Doug Faust, Thunder of Drums organizing committee chair, said he’s elated to be back.
“We really missed presenting the show for the Mankato community,” he said. “It’s just great to be able to be here this evening.”
Among performers were the Govenaires, who are celebrating their 95th anniversary this year.
Govenaires drum major Emily Moe shared Faust’s excitement and described the group’s performance as electric.
“It’s great. It’s such a classic Govies performance. It’s so fun,” she said. “I’m so excited. It’s heavenly. This is the best drum corps stadium and the best drum corps audience in the country.”
Kameron Lannan, drum major for the Madison Scouts who are from Wisconsin, said the group is bringing an unmatched energy to their performance.
“Really we’re bringing a very fiery spirit to the field,” she said.
Attendees Teri Wermerskirchen, Marie Drees and John Drees said they are drawn back to the event every year.
“I like the flags. I like the percussion. I like all of it,” Wermerskirchen said. “I mean it’s fun. It’s fun to watch.”
All proceeds from the show go to support Kiwanis youth projects.
