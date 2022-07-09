MANKATO — Better late than never. The Mankato Kiwanis Club will finally get to celebrate 30 years of the Kiwanis Thunder of Drums.
“When we had to cancel in 2020 due to COVID, we had quite an outpouring of support from people,” said Doug Faust, organizing committee chair for the event. “They expressed disappointment that the show had to be canceled. People were tolerant but disappointed.”
They’d hoped to do a show in 2021, but that too was sidelined and, again, fan response flooded in through the group’s social media channels.
This year, at last, is their year.
The drum and bugle corps show is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Blakeslee Stadium on the campus of Minnesota State University.
“We are so excited to bring back to the Mankato community the Kiwanis Thunder of Drums,” Faust said. “For the last two years we have had to sit on the sidelines, and our fans and participants have been anxiously awaiting our 30th anniversary show.”
The show will feature a total of eight performances by some of the top drum and bugle corps from throughout the Midwest. Two corps in this year’s show, the Madison Scouts of Madison, Wisconsin, and the Phantom Regiment from Rockford, Illinois, were voted as “fan favorites” in last year’s international showcase of drum and bugle corps.
Also appearing in the Kiwanis competition will be The Governaires from St. Peter, celebrating their 95th anniversary as a drum and bugle corps.
On average the event draws about 2,500 attendees. The event appeals to people of all ages, with a hefty dose of teenagers attending to support their comrades in high school bands who are performing. Then there are folks who have gone to the show for all of its previous 29 years, with people up to 80 years old attending.
The “sweet spot,” Faust said, for a Thunder of Drums attendee is someone 55 to 60 years old.
“We’re very excited to be back,” he said. “It’s going to be a great show.”
Reserved tickets bought in advance are $23 and $25 at the gate; general admission tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.