MANKATO — Staff from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office will be in Mankato Tuesday to gather public input on transportation,
infrastructure, broadband and housing needs in the area.
Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, will use feedback for future proposals in Congress.
The Mankato meeting is 11 a.m. on the third floor conference room at the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse. Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on successes, failures and ongoing issues related to infrastructure, broadband reach, and housing in south-central Minnesota.
