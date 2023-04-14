MANKATO — For a moment there on Tuesday, if you’d tuned in at just the right time, you may have thought KMSU’s new Minnesota Music Channel was experiencing a glitch.
For several minutes straight the channel broadcasted what sounded like, well, like a mistake, an audio hiccup, technical difficulty, a problem for some highly paid software programmer to fix with properly placed ones and zeroes.
A curious caller dials up station manager Dwayne Megaw.
“Is this thing broke?” the caller asks, explaining that this sound he’s hearing can’t be right.
“I’m getting the same thing, but this is a song by the band Low, and some of their stuff can sound like that,” he says politely. “But let me check on that.”
He checks. And sure enough, the caller is wrong. It’s not a mistake. It’s not a glitch. There’s no need for a computer programmer. Instead, it was Low’s song “Do you Know How to Waltz,” which is 14 minutes of what some might call indefensible noise and others might call beautiful music.
Whatever you call it, it’s a perfect example of why a KMSU’s new Minnesota Music Channel is a welcome addition to the array of choices we have for music these days.
MMC, launched recently by KMSU to complement their existing lineup of programming, features exclusively Minnesota music. And much of that music is local, including artists such as The Ericksons, Kaleb Braun Schulz, Nate Boots, and Joe Tougas and Ann Fee. Minnesota legends such as Bob Dylan, Prince, The Jayhawks, Soul Asylum, Bob Mould and just about everyone you can think of who calls Minnesota home.
And some of that music might be the kind of stuff you literally won’t hear on any other broadcast radio station or streaming service, such as that curious song by Low. That’s part of the beauty of a service such as MMC.
Shelley Pierce, co-host of the popular KMSU morning show “Shuffle Function,” has done much of the work compiling and curating the station’s all-Minnesota catalog.
“It's kind of a one-of-a-kind thing,” Pierce says. “There's not something else like this in the state.”
Pierce says they’ve got big plans for MMC, including streaming local live music KMSU events.
“It's pretty cool just to listen to it now, but when we can start adding stuff to it, it'll be even better.”
The channel’s catalog is growing every day. It now sits at about 6,000 songs, but Pierce says she’s hoping that number grows.
“I want to have at least 10,000, so we can have 10,000 songs for the Land of 10,000 lakes.”
Megaw says the channel soon will be streamable on the station’s FM frequency — but you’ll need to have a high-definition radio, such as those found in newer manufactured cars, to play it.
“It's basically digital channels on the 89.7 frequency,” Megaw says. “It's a way to continue to grow the station, expand what we do here and meet the needs of our listeners in the way they are consuming content.”
Megaw says that in the early discussions of MMC, they considered making the programming all local. Those discussions grew, he says, when they realized the station’s quality could be enhanced if they widened its scope to include the entire state.
They also wanted to make sure they included great music from the past and great music from all genres. They’ve worked with the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in New Ulm to round out their collection of older music.
“We will be playing polka on the stream, too,” he says, “so all genres are being represented. We are playing music from the past as well, not just new music or artists that are currently trying to make a name for themselves. Now, certainly, we'll play those and offer that content there, too. But we also want to celebrate the great musicians from all of Minnesota’s music history.”
