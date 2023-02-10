MANKATO — In celebration of 60 years on air, KMSU — an independent, volunteer run radio station operated by Minnesota State University — has launched a new app that allows users to listen to their favorite shows on demand.
General Manager Dwayne Megaw said it was time to enter the realm of multimedia.
“Media outlets are evolving these days,” he said. “Radio just happens to be the way our audio gets delivered, but we’re content creators at the end of the day. The app helps us spotlight all of our local programming.”
With a variety of unique programming to choose from, the app makes it easy to find them all.
The app also gives listeners a chance to consume content whenever they please. Instead of tuning into 89.7 at a specific time to catch a fan favorite show, listeners are now only one click away from tuning in at all times.
“You can listen to our morning show at 1 p.m. in the afternoon,” Megaw said. “You can listen to our programs whenever it works for you.”
The app came to be after KMSU met their pledge drive goal within the past year.
“It’s all thanks to the support of our listeners,” Megaw said. “I think it's great because it also benefits our listeners.”
The feedback Megaw has gotten from the listeners so far is nothing but positive. He said they all seem to love having 24/7 access to the station at their fingertips.
“It’s an honor for us to be able to do what we do and to have such great listeners because, without them, we wouldn’t be able to do this at all,” he added.
Without the listeners, Tim Lind, also known as “Shyboy,” wouldn’t have been able to live out his childhood dreams of becoming a radio DJ.
He’s now been a morning show host for KMSU’s Shuffle Function for over 20 years.
Lind said it’s the most fun he’s ever had in his life.
“Every day, the listeners and I are waking up together,” he said. “Now they can stream the show on demand through our app. It’s amazing. Their support has been so special.”
