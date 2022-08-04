MANKATO — A knife assault occurred Wednesday night with a suspect immediately taken into custody.
Upon arrival just after 8:45 p.m., officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife on the 100th block of Power Drive.
The suspect, Herton E. Lowary, 29, of Mankato, was found outside the building and taken into custody without incident, said a release from the Mankato Department of Public Safety. A knife was recovered at the scene.
The victim was transported by ambulance to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
