MANKATO — The Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians' 2023 Family Medicine Resident of the Year is a recent graduate of a Mayo Clinic Health Systems program in Mankato.
Marjan Jahani Kondori was selected for the annual award, which honors a family medicine resident for outstanding contributions to the specialty through community involvement, leadership and educational activities.
Kondori's nominators describe her as a fierce advocate, politically active and tenacious in her pursuit of social justice, the academy's press release said. Her advocacy has included promotion of oral health and medical-dental integration, for which she advocated at the State Capitol to address the oral health gap, specifically in rural Minnesota.
Kondori plans to continue to see patients in Mankato with Mayo Clinic Health System following completion of her family medicine residency and continue her work with the Greater Mankato Health Equity Partnership.
The academy is a medical specialty organization in Minnesota that represents more than 3,100 family physicians, family medicine residents and medical students.
