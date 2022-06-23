MANKATO — Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Kristine Weeks to fill the district court judge vacancy in the state’s Fifth Judicial District. Weeks replaces Kurt D. Johnson and will be chambered in Mankato.
Weeks is an assistant public defender in the Fifth Judicial District. She previously served in the same role in the Second Judicial District, where she also served as a law clerk to Diane R. Alshouse.
Her experience also includes a stint as an adjunct professor in Hamline University’s Legal Studies department.
For the past ten years, she has served as a union steward for Teamsters Local 320.
Weeks is a board member of the Blue Earth County Law Library and a member of the Minnesota Women Lawyers’ South Central chapter.
She is also involved with the community and has volunteered as a mock trial judge with the Minnesota State High School League, a conflict screener for Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services and an adoption assistant at the Animal Humane Society.
Weeks received her B.A. from Hamline University and J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.